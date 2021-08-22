(Video) Chelsea star turns scorer following earlier assist as Blues double lead vs. Arsenal

After setting new signing Romelu Lukaku up for Chelsea’s early opener against rivals Arsenal, right-back Reece James has decided to get amongst the goals himself.
Having set up a quickfire attacking move, Thomas Tuchel watched on as his impressive Blues threatened the Gunners’ backline once again.
MORE: (Video) Romelu Lukaku scores first Chelsea goal against Arsenal on his second Blues debut
After latching on to a pass from Mason Mount following a step over dummy from Lukaku, James cooly placed the ball beyond goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Pictures courtesy of Canal+
"#CFC are toying with Arsenal!" ?
Chelsea double their lead as Reece James finds himself in acres of space in the #AFC penalty area! ? pic.twitter.com/R8pn8rHV24
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2021