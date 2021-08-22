(Video) Chelsea star turns scorer following earlier assist as Blues double lead vs. Arsenal

After setting new signing Romelu Lukaku up for Chelsea’s early opener against rivals Arsenal, right-back Reece James has decided to get amongst the goals himself.

Having set up a quickfire attacking move, Thomas Tuchel watched on as his impressive Blues threatened the Gunners’ backline once again.

After latching on to a pass from Mason Mount following a step over dummy from Lukaku, James cooly placed the ball beyond goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+