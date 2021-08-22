(Video) Chelsea star turns scorer following earlier assist as Blues double lead vs. Arsenal

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
After setting new signing Romelu Lukaku up for Chelsea’s early opener against rivals Arsenal, right-back Reece James has decided to get amongst the goals himself.

Having set up a quickfire attacking move, Thomas Tuchel watched on as his impressive Blues threatened the Gunners’ backline once again.

After latching on to a pass from Mason Mount following a step over dummy from Lukaku, James cooly placed the ball beyond goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

