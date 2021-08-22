(Video) Lukaku left stunned following wonder save from Arsenal’s Leno

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

It should have been three nill to Chelsea – Bern Leno had absolutely no right whatsoever to get a hand to Romelu Lukaku’s thunderous header, and yet, that’s exactly what he did!

After opening the game’s scoring early in the first half, the eyes of Chelsea’s new signing would have lit up deep into the game’s second half after he found himself just yards from goal.

MORE: Pundit predicts Man United’s first-choice goalkeeper

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs and Atletico Madrid set to miss out on striking target
Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprisingly low Juventus asking price revealed amid exit speculation
Pundit predicts Man United’s first-choice goalkeeper

Heading the ball goalwards, every fan would have been expecting the big Belgian to have doubled his tally – however, Leno had other ideas and pulled off a wonder save.

Lukaku’s reaction says it all.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Bernd Leno Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.