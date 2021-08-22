(Video) Ugly scenes in Ligue 1 as Payet clashes with rival fans sparking chaos

Nice
Sunday evening has seen Ligue 1 sides Nice and Marseille clash in a domestic encounter that has had more than just an on-field bite to it.

After Marseille attacker Dimitri Payet appeared to be struck with something from the hostile Nice crowd, the Frenchman’s retaliation sparked chaotic scenes which saw the home fans invade the pitch.

In light of the major incident, the game has now been suspended with both sets of teams instructed to leave the pitch.

Check out the brutal scenes below.

Pictures courtesy of Ligue 1

