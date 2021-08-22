Wojciech Szczesny howler gifts Udinese late equaliser vs. Juventus

Despite leading their Serie A match against Udinese 2-1 with just minutes left to play, Italian giants Juventus have gifted their opponents a shocking equaliser.

Following a seemingly harmless passage of play, Udinese found themselves pressing Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

All the former Arsenal number one had to do was hammer it out of play, unfortunately for his side, he opted to be technical and saw his pocket pinched by attacker Gerard Deulofeu, who took the chance emphatically.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports