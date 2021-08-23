A salary reduction reportedly won’t be an issue for David Luiz in a possible return to Brazil

Flamengo has had an impressive transfer window where they’ve landed Andreas Pereira and Kenedy. However, they’re not done making adjustments to the squad.

The Brazilian club wants to add another player with Premier League experience in David Luiz. According to Globo Esporte, David Luiz is in no hurry to define his future and seeks a project that “touches his heart.”

Luiz follows the affectionate movements of Flamengo supporters on various social media platforms, and more and more people close to him point to a return as an essential movement to get closer to the Brazilian fans.

The report also adds that the Flamengo board revealed that the financial limit and received an answer that this will not prevent the deal. Now Luiz carefully assesses pros and cons, but Flamengo is an increasingly real possibility despite the reduction in the salary that he will see going from playing in Europe to returning to South America.