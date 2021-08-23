After another tepid Arsenal performance, this time at home against Chelsea, the knives are already out for manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard appeared utterly clueless as to how he was going to get his players to stop wave after wave of Chelsea attacks, and if there’s any saving grace for him, it was that the result was only a 2-0 loss.

Defensively, the Gunners were all over the place, and if they play the same way against Manchester City, they’ll be put to the sword again.

It’s no wonder a former player wants the opportunity to work with the defence this season.

His last managerial stint at Southend United could be said to be something of a disaster, but that hasn’t stopped Sol Campbell from throwing his hat into the ring.

“It’s hard watching Arsenal at the moment, it’s really hard,” he said on talkSPORT.

“It’s just the effort and the quality. Yes, we’ve spent a lot of money, the most in England at the moment, but it’s the quality, the consistency, the experience.

“We’re always looking for the potential, it’s always good to have potential, but sometimes you want that instant guaranteed success.

“This is a very, very young side, you have to remember that, there is a lack of experience – but it’s the basics!

“Some of the players need to do the basics. You can lose, but the way we conceded some goals was too easy. The reaction times of some of the defenders not backing each other up, not assessing danger.

“The first goal has slipped across the six yard box – get back and defend. Don’t just wait! That’s simple, that’s A, B, C defending.

“Allow Chelsea to score really good goals, not those simple goals. It’s too easy.

“The gulf of talent and experience was on show. You couldn’t really miss it. Chelsea had so much time and space. They were a cut above.

“I tell you what, I’d help them. Just give me the job and I’ll help them out!

“I’ll tell you how to get out of a two-man press against Brentford! I mean, what’s going on here?

“We go back to that game, it’s a two man press, it’s quite easy to work out! You go flatter and that pressing midfielder has to run another 10 or 15 yards, which then gives you more space in the middle of the park. That’s really simple!”

On the face of it, it’s probably an offer that Arteta should consider, but will his pride allow him to do so?