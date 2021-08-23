Arsenal legend hits out at the “frightening” thing he noticed against Chelsea

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed the tactics of Mikel Arteta as he noticed quite how easily Chelsea broke through their system in yesterday’s game at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have made their worst ever start to a season with two defeats from their opening two games, and no goals scored so far, with Brentford and Chelsea both beating them 2-0.

In truth, it could’ve been more for Chelsea against Arsenal yesterday, with the Blues cutting through them with ease as they scored two early goals through Romelu Lukaku and Reece James.

Arsenal hero Wright is unsurprisingly not impressed with what he’s seeing from his old club, and he described Arteta’s poor tactical setup as “frightening” when he analysed the game later.

“I don’t know what the tactics were. Because when you look how easily they were able to breach. For me it was quite frightening,” Wright said on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

Most Arsenal fans will surely agree with this take, as Arteta’s side continue to show a lack of progress since he took over from Unai Emery.

Despite having a lot of time in the job now, as well as money to spend on big-name signings like Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey, Arteta’s Arsenal just don’t seem to be going anywhere, and may in fact be getting even worse.