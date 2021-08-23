Arsenal have reportedly decided that they’re prepared to listen to offers for club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

This is quite a shock considering all the fuss that was made over Aubameyang deciding to sign a new contract this time last year, but it now seems his significant dip in form has put his future in serious doubt once again.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are now ready to allow Aubameyang a move away if clubs show an interest in the Gabon international between now and the end of the transfer window.

This seems a slightly risky move for such an elite goal-scorer, who may just be going through a bit of a rough patch and who could get back to his best with a bit more luck.

Still, Arsenal may also feel that, at the age of 32, Aubameyang is now nearing the end of his career at the very highest level, with the pacey forward no longer looking like the world class finisher he did for so many years.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has scored 85 goals in 148 games for Arsenal in all competitions, with his performances in the club’s successful 2019/20 FA Cup run perhaps the most memorable of his Emirates Stadium career.

It would be a shame for Gooners to see Aubameyang’s time in north London end like this, but the club also have to be ruthless and may feel it’s no longer worth keeping this under-performing player on such high wages.