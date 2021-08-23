Arsenal ace given £20m asking price amid transfer interest from PL rivals and German club

Arsenal are reportedly asking for around £20million for Eddie Nketiah this summer amid transfer interest from the Gunners’ Premier League and London rivals Crystal Palace.

An unnamed German club are also chasing Nketiah, according to The Athletic, while Palace are supposedly prepared to pay around £10m for the 22-year-old.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Arsenal would do well to cash in on someone like Nketiah, who doesn’t seem likely to become a first-team regular at the Emirates Stadium any time soon.

Despite showing some potential as a youngster, Nketiah hasn’t really progressed in recent years and seems more likely to be able to play regularly for a team like Palace.

MORE: Arsenal set new unwanted record after Chelsea defeat

New Eagles boss Patrick Vieira will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on the squad he’s inherited from Roy Hodgson, and a signing like Nketiah could be a useful purchase for the future.

Still, £20m is a lot for a fairly unproven player, though Arsenal may well feel they’re justified in asking for that kind of money after seeing Chelsea sell Tammy Abraham for £34m this summer (fee via BBC Sport).