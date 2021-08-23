Arsenal have started a league season with two defeats and no goals scored for the first time in their history.

The Gunners have made an absolutely awful start to the 2021/22 campaign, with Mikel Arteta surely likely to be under huge pressure now after seeing his side beaten 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford in their opening game, followed up by a 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea yesterday.

Arsenal have been in decline for some time now, and it seems things are just continuing to get worse and worse under Arteta, despite plenty of money for signings as big names like Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Willian and Thomas Partey have come in under the Spanish tactician.

See below as Opta confirm Arsenal’s worst ever start to a league season…

0 – In what is their 118th campaign in England's top four tiers, Arsenal have opened a league season with two defeats and no goals after two matches for the first time in their history. Damaged. pic.twitter.com/mlXMGzPLvt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021

MORE: Sagna slams “stupid” Arsenal defending

Of course, losing to this Chelsea side is no disgrace, but it’s the manner of the performance that will have Arsenal fans worried, with little sign of any improvement coming from the team any time soon.

Worryingly, their next Premier League match is against reigning champions Manchester City, so things could be about to get even worse for Arsenal.