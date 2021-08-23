Arsenal ace to make transfer decision today after club make improved offer

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly edging closer to making a decision on his future amid links with two clubs.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Uruguay international could make a final decision on where to move next by some point today as Eintracht Frankfurt are said to have launched an improved offer for the player.

Torreira has struggled in his time at Arsenal, despite previously looking a top talent in his time with Serie A side Sampdoria, so it perhaps makes sense that he’s now looking likely to move on from the Emirates Stadium.

Di Marzio’s report states that Torreira himself would prefer a return to Italy with Fiorentina, however, so it remains to be seen if he could be tempted by a possible move to Germany.

Lucas Torreira has struggled in his time at Arsenal
Arsenal fans will be disappointed that things never worked out for Torreira, but they now have some promising recent signings in midfield in the form of Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Gunners can surely now afford to offload players in that position without having to worry too much about strength in depth in that area of the pitch.

  1. Arsenal is a good club but the managment seems in the wrong direction. I think the good thing to rescue arsenal is just to sack arteta as per now. Arsenal must learn from the lampard story at chelsea. Moggan, ug.

