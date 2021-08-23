Video: Mikel Arteta harassed by Arsenal fans in his car after Chelsea defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faced a hostile reception from angry Gunners fans as he tried to leave the Emirates Stadium in his car yesterday.

Arteta’s side were beaten 2-0 at home by Chelsea to continue their worst ever start to a league season, with this result following their 2-0 loss away to Brentford on the opening day of the season.

It remains to be seen how much longer Arteta will keep his job at Arsenal, with the crowd seeming to turn against him now after a lack of progress despite being given so much money to make a host of big signings such as Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey in his time in charge.

See the video above as fans harassed him in his car after Sunday’s match.

It’s certainly not looking good for Arteta, who looked a bit of a risky appointment when he first took over, having never previously held a management job before, despite impressing in his time as a coach at Manchester City.