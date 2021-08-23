It appears as though Brighton and Hove Albion have pulled off one of the best pieces of business in the current transfer window.

According to a tweet from Cadena COPE, cited by Sport Witness, the Seagulls are going to pay the €18m release clause of Getafe star, Marc Cucurella.

The left-sided player began his career at Barcelona, and the disappointment that supporters of the Catalans feel, given that the club were prepared to get rid of him and instead bring in a player like Junior Firpo, is palpable.

He’ll arguably improving the attacking intent of Graham Potter’s side.

A tough-tackling marauder, Cucurella will be ideally suited to the cut and thrust of the English top-flight, and at under €20m, he’s sure to prove to be an absolute bargain.

El @OfficialBHAFC paga los 18 millones de la clausula de @cucurella3

There are no further details as yet, in terms of the length of the deal or wages, though both are unlikely to present a problem to everything going through.

Brighton fans will surely be keen to see if he fares any better than Martin Montoya, another ex-Barca player that found his way to the AMEX Stadium.