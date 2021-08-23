Manchester United given opportunity to clinch potential £30m transfer in next eight days

Manchester United reportedly look to have been given an opportunity regarding a potential transfer deal for Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The France international is one of Europe’s most exciting young players at the moment after showing his quality in Ligue 1, and has been linked with Man Utd before by Fabrizio Romano.

See below as the Italian journalist recently stated that Camavinga was a long-term target being looked at by the Red Devils, who could undoubtedly do with a bit more quality in the middle of the park, as evidenced by their 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League over the weekend.

MORE: Roy Keane identifies problem area for Man Utd

Romano has now provided an update on Camavinga’s situation, saying that it looks like his club could now cash in on the 18-year-old for around £30million in the next week or so.

See below for details as this surely presents a big opportunity to United…

MUFC supporters have been calling for the signing of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, but Camavinga could offer similar qualities with his fine ability on the ball and range of passing.

The teenager looks like he has a bright future in the game and it would be great to see him in the Premier League in his peak years.

  1. He`ll only end up on the bench and later sent out on loan….just look at Facundo and Ahmad..all that highly rated talk about them….WHERE ARE THEY NOW…..ON LOAN. Oh and D.VdBeek…he must be regretting his move to MUtd.

