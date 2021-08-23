As many as five Chelsea players could still leave before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea transfer chief Marina Granovskaia has been getting all the plaudits in recent weeks after her excellent negotiating saw the club raise around £100M through player sales.

That has allowed Chelsea to bring in superstar striker Romelu Lukaku without having to dip into a penny of reserve funds, which is quite remarkable.

However, Marina does not appear to be done there, with the Telegraph reporting that five Chelsea players could still leave over the next week.

The report claims that Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater are all very much on the market, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu’s future currently uncertain.

You imagine, in an ideal world, the first three would be sold permanently, with further funds being raised. Loftus-Cheek and Ampadu are likely set for loans.

Whether Chelsea will make any further additions to the squad remains to be seen, but you can be sure it’ll be busy on the outgoings front.