If a player has managed to impress ex-Chelsea legend, John Terry, then it goes without saying that he’s a baller.
Terry was one of the greatest defenders to have ever graced the English Premier League, and it wasn’t too often that opposition attackers managed to get the better of him.
He certainly knows a player when he sees one, and despite Arsenal as a collective being poor for the most part against the Blues on Sunday, Terry took some time to laud the talents of one of their stars.
A player that offers the Gunners hope for the future.
Taking to Instagram during the game, Terry messaged on one of his stories that Emile Smith Rowe ‘is a player.’
He accompanied the text with three clapping emojis, clearly indicating the respect that he has for Arsenal’s No.10.
Smith Rowe was the brightest spark in a dull performance from the home side, and his colleagues are going to have to do an awful lot better if they want to get themselves out of their current slide.