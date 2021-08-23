If a player has managed to impress ex-Chelsea legend, John Terry, then it goes without saying that he’s a baller.

Terry was one of the greatest defenders to have ever graced the English Premier League, and it wasn’t too often that opposition attackers managed to get the better of him.

He certainly knows a player when he sees one, and despite Arsenal as a collective being poor for the most part against the Blues on Sunday, Terry took some time to laud the talents of one of their stars.

A player that offers the Gunners hope for the future.

MORE: Liverpool tipped for the title

Taking to Instagram during the game, Terry messaged on one of his stories that Emile Smith Rowe ‘is a player.’

He accompanied the text with three clapping emojis, clearly indicating the respect that he has for Arsenal’s No.10.

More Stories / Latest News Mark Halsey column: Penalty decisions were subjective and we don’t want VAR re-refereeing games Manchester United given opportunity to clinch potential £30m transfer in next eight days Didier Drogba sends message to Chelsea star Lukaku that’s bound to upset Arsenal fans

Smith Rowe was the brightest spark in a dull performance from the home side, and his colleagues are going to have to do an awful lot better if they want to get themselves out of their current slide.