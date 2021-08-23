Chelsea offer new contracts to two stars – with one ‘close’ to signing along the dotted line

Chelsea have reportedly offered new contracts to both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues have one of the strongest defences in the world, with the strength that they possess in depth also a blessing for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Still, even after the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah, ANOTHER centre-back seemingly set for stardom, they’ve still been linked with Jules Kounde.

For rival fans who are not well-versed on Chelsea’s situation, that may seem puzzling, but there’s a legitimate reason behind their interest.

Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are ALL, as things stand, walking out the Stamford Bridge exit door next summer.

The respective contracts of all the aforementioned expire at the end of June 2022, which has created somewhat of a precarious situation for Chelsea.

Not only are they looking to bring in Kounde as a contingency plan, but as per the Telegraph, extensions have also been offered to Rudiger and Christensen.

Christensen is thought to be close to signing his, which would be a long-term extension to his current deal.

The pair are the most valuable of the defensive crop who could be on their way, so it makes sense from Marina Granovskaia to prioritise them from a business perspective.

As for Azpilicueta and Silva, what they bring to the dressing room is utterly invaluable, so it’ll be interesting to see what the situation will be with them.