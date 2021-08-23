Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been singled out for praise after his superb performance for the Blues against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Belgium international made his second debut for Chelsea following his summer move from Inter Milan, which saw him return to Stamford Bridge after seven years away.

Lukaku didn’t see much playing time in his first spell at Chelsea, but impressed on loan at West Brom and Everton before making a permanent move to the latter in the summer of 2014.

After 87 goals in four seasons at Goodison Park, Lukaku then earned a big move to Manchester United, but he struggled to show his best form in two years at Old Trafford before joining Inter in 2019.

Having got back to his best with 64 goals in 95 games across two seasons in Italy, Lukaku has now made a flying start to life back at Chelsea as he scored the opening goal against Arsenal yesterday in a generally strong display.

Pundit Clinton Morrison was hugely impressed with Lukaku’s performance at the Emirates Stadium, saying the 28-year-old looks to have improved on several aspects of his game that he’d struggled with during his time at Man Utd.

“I think it has been a brilliant debut from Lukaku,” Morrison told the BBC. “He went away and improved his game. He knew what he had to work on.

“People used to complain when he was at Manchester United that he did not have a great touch, but today his touch was immaculate. He knows when to pass the ball, when to run with the ball and was unlucky not to get a second. He is going to be a brilliant signing.

“Last season when the ball was coming out, Werner was not holding it up and I think with Lukaku in the team it will help the likes of Werner, who is not a natural number nine. Chelsea have that now and Lukaku was unplayable.”

Chelsea fans will certainly be excited to see more of Lukaku after this game, and many United supporters will surely be questioning their club’s decision to let him go when they did, as he’s now back in England and shining for one of their main rivals.