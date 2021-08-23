Chelsea and Tottenham interested in FC Porto winger who has €80M release clause

Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in signing FC Porto winger Luis Diaz.

Chelsea and Spurs have history battling with each other in the transfer market, with the clubs’ pursuit of then Shakhtar Donetsk winger Willian prominent in the memories of both sets of fans for very different reasons.

The Premier League giants are now set to go head-to-head again, or so claims reporter Bruno Andrade, who mentions them both as potential suitors for FC Porto’s Luis Diaz.

MORE: Chelsea offer new contracts to two stars – with one ‘close’ to signing along the dotted line

Diaz, 24, has netted 25 goals in 97 appearances for FC Porto. The assumption is that he’s now at an age where he’d be ready to step up and move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Signing for either Chelsea or Tottenham could be far-fetched for the player at this point, but the suggestion is that both clubs are keeping an eye on his future endeavours.

There is next to no possibility of either side forking out his reported €80M [£68.5M] release clause between now and the end of the transfer window, but it’s a name to remember for the future – Luis Diaz.