Chelsea transfer news: Loan move for Atletico Madrid star depends on one key detail

Chelsea are reportedly considering taking Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Blues have one of the strongest midfields in Europe in the shape of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic – but is it sufficient for the long season ahead?

Chelsea did keep Billy Gilmour around the place last term, with the Scotsman appearing when called up by Thomas Tuchel. He’s since departed to Norwich City.

There is some suggestion that Chelsea will move for a new midfielder before the window closes. Could it be Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, who’s on the market?

CaughtOffside exclusively reported three days ago that Chelsea were in early stages of talks to sign Saul from Atletico on a loan deal.

That news has since been confirmed by the Telegraph, who note that any deal materialising will depend on outgoings between now and the end of the window.

A loan would provide Chelsea with the opportunity to take a good look at Saul before making the purchase. It appears to make sense for all parties.