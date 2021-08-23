Chelsea right-back Reece James had a superb performance against Arsenal in yesterday’s 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international showed his immense quality going forward as he provided the assist for Romelu Lukaku’s opening goal before then scoring the second himself with an emphatic finish.

This is some feat from someone who is primarily a defender, and it’s seen him join a very exclusive club alongside former Chelsea star Juan Mata.

According to BBC Sport, James is now just one of two players, along with Mata, to both score and assist away from home against Arsenal in a Premier League game.

James put in a memorable display as he continued to show himself to be one of Chelsea’s most important players – and an incredible success story for the club’s academy.

The Blues would rely on big-money signings of the world’s biggest players for many years before recently turning to their homegrown players as well.

James has risen up to become an important part of the senior side, along with Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour, while Callum Hudson-Odoi has also had some impact as a squad player.

James is surely the pick of the bunch, however, with this hugely impressive stat against the Gunners giving a perfect example of his quality.