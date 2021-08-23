Manchester City to make final push for Harry Kane transfer this week

Manchester City are reportedly set to try a final push to seal the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this week.

According to the Telegraph, City will try one final bid for Kane, though the report suggests Spurs remain absolutely determined to keep hold of their star player for the season ahead.

City will no doubt hope they can finally convince Tottenham to let Kane go, with manager Pep Guardiola surely in need of a top signing up front after the departure of Sergio Aguero this summer.

Gabriel Jesus shone in the thrashing of Norwich this weekend, but the Brazilian has been slightly inconsistent throughout his City career so far, with Kane undoubtedly on another level in terms of what he’d bring to that centre-forward role.

Still, Spurs have had a difficult couple of years with some experienced players moving on and a couple of managerial changes, so it really wouldn’t help them to lose one of their most important players right now.

Kane is an elite goal-scorer and has added world class creativity to his game as well in recent times, so new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo would have a tough job replacing the England international if he did make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham have sold stars like Luka Modric and Gareth Bale in the recent past, but did well to shift those players to Real Madrid rather than to their Premier League rivals, so they’ll surely have added determination not to lose Kane to City.