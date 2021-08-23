In the end, a much anticipated London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal was men against boys.

The Blues were on top for almost the entire game, and even when the Gunners had some decent passages of play, you never felt as though they were going to do anything with it.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have become toothless. How they must’ve wished to have a striker like Romelu Lukaku in their ranks.

The Belgian looked right at home from the start, and his quick goal to silence the home crowd signified his intent this season.

His centre-forward play at the Emirates Stadium was very reminiscent of Didier Drogba in his pomp.

So when Lukaku tweeted about London being blue in the aftermath of the victory, it wasn’t a surprise to see Drogba respond.

Game recognises game, and with the Belgian now spearheading Chelsea’s attack, they pose a very real threat to the rest of the Premier League.