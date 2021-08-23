So far, so good in the transfer window for Rafael Benitez and Everton, though with a week left of the summer window, there’s still transfer business to be done for the Toffees.

One or two current stars clearly feel that their future lies elsewhere, and we can be assured that the Spaniard and his staff will be working overtime in order to find interested parties to take those players off of Everton’s hands.

A potential new signing could be on the cards, however, it would mean that Everton would have to hijack any deal for Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha.

That’s because it’s believed that the 22-year-old striker wants a move to La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid.

Sky Deutschland’s Max Bielefeld tweeted that Everton have made an attempt to acquire Cunha in the last few hours, cited by Sport Witness.

Figures of €30m are being talked about, though nothing has yet been signed with the Rojiblancos, meaning that Benitez still has a chance of persuading the player to come to the Premier League.