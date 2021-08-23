West Ham have taken the lead over Leicester City at the London Stadium through a superb Pablo Fornals finish.

Heading into the contest it was difficult to know what to predict. West Ham are the only side to have done the double over Leicester last season, but the Foxes will be looking for a Champions League charge again.

In the opening stages it was Leicester to dominated possession and looked to find a breakthrough, but West Ham continually looked dangerous when counter-attacking at speed.

The home side have now taken the lead, with Said Benrahma finding Pablo Fornals with an excellent cross and West Ham’s brilliant little Spaniard side-footing it into the bottom corner.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

West Ham fans must be pinching themselves watching their team in action under David Moyes. They look capable of mounting another challenge for European football.

They’ve lost Jesse Lingard, made virtually no progress in the summer transfer window, yet still Moyes has them playing stellar, attacking football. He deserves endless credit.