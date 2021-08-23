Erling Haaland to Manchester United momentum causing concern at Real Madrid

Manchester United are reportedly now pushing hard to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, who is probably the most coveted player in world football at current, has been linked to every top club on the planet.

Chelsea were the side thought to be most keenly following developments surrounding his future this summer, but in the absence of any development at all, the Blues signed Romelu Lukaku instead.

The Blues are now, so you would think, out of the running to sign the Norwegian, but that’s not to say we couldn’t see Haaland playing Premier League football come the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have become concerned by how strongly Manchester United are pushing to sign Haaland. Los Blancos are fearing that they might be set to miss out.

Man United will be in desperate need of a striker next summer – when Edinson Cavani will presumably leave – and Haaland’s pre-existing relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could give them a leg-up.

Haaland’s release clause is reportedly to kick-in next summer, which makes it a relatively affordable deal for Man United to pull off, should they wish to do so. Are the stars aligning over Old Trafford?