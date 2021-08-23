There’s been some intriguing Erling Haaland Manchester United transfer news as reports in Spain claim he could leave Borussia Dortmund on the cheap this January.

It’s been common knowledge for some time now that Haaland will have a release clause of as little as £64million next summer, and it’s now emerged that it might even be as early as January 2022 when it comes into effect.

The Norway international has been strongly linked with Man Utd in recent times, and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also continue to show an interest in him.

There’s sure to be a big battle for Haaland’s signature this winter if he really is available for as little as £64m, so it could be that United will pounce to take advantage.

The Red Devils could do with a long-term successor to Edinson Cavani at the moment, with most of their goals last season coming from attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Haaland would give them a new dimension up front after his immense scoring record in his time with Dortmund.

The 21-year-old has a remarkable record of 62 goals in 63 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, showing himself to be one of the most clinical finishers in the game.