With all of the Liverpool player contract renewals currently taking place or already having been agreed, Jurgen Klopp’s own contract discussions have taken something of a back seat.

There’s little doubt that for all of the talent that the Reds have in their squad, it’s the German that melds everything together and is the catalyst for their recent successes.

At present, Klopp still has a contract at the club until 2024, and in his previous managerial positions at Mainz and Dortmund, he has always fulfilled his contractual obligations.

There’s nothing to suggest that he won’t be doing similar with the Anfield-based outfit.

Indeed, the man himself thinks that it’s far to early to be talking about such matters, with three years left on his current deal.

“There’s no point in adding something, because it’s still so long,” he was quoted as saying to Bild, cited by the Liverpool ECHO.

“How should I know what’s in three years? Most of them don’t even know where they will be in two or three weeks.”

He’ll almost certainly be around for a while yet, as it’s hard to believe any of his big-name players would be signing their own new deals without a guarantee that the man who signed most of them will still be around.