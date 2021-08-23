Manchester United legend Roy Keane has highlighted the lack of quality and creativity in the club’s midfield as an area of weakness at the moment.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw with Southampton yesterday, Keane made it clear he felt the Red Devils faced question marks over that department in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Watch below as Keane criticised United’s performance at the St Mary’s Stadium, hinting perhaps that midfield is the area that Solskjaer needs to strengthen in next after a lack of signings in the middle of the park so far this summer…

"Not enough creativity, not enough quality." Roy Keane believes there are still 'question marks' around #MUFC after their draw at Southampton. pic.twitter.com/sQuxBxIl37 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2021

United started with Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, but it wasn’t quite enough to push the side to three points against Southampton.

It could also suggest United would do well give more playing time to Donny van de Beek, who looked a quality player at Ajax before hardly seeing any playing time at Old Trafford last season.