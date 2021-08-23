Liverpool have been slammed for losing their minds over Jordan Henderson amid doubts over his future.

Recent transfer rumours suggested Liverpool were unsure about handing Henderson a new contract, with Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid monitoring a potential transfer swoop for the England international.

It remains to be seen if the Reds can agree terms to keep Henderson, but pundit Garth Crooks clearly feels it’s vital for the club that they don’t make a big mistake here, as they did with Georginio Wijnaldum, who left on a free transfer to PSG this summer.

Henderson was in fine form for Liverpool this weekend in their win over Burnley, making the Premier League team of the week, selected by BBC Sport pundit Crooks.

“Have Liverpool lost their mind? They have allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave Anfield and surely they can’t be contemplating the same thing happening with Henderson,” Crooks said.

“The Liverpool captain was back in the side against Burnley and dictating play in the middle of the park like Andre Previn used to conduct the London Symphony Orchestra. Henderson was at his commanding best.”