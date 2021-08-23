It’s the summer transfer window saga that just keeps on giving, and there’s no sign of an end to the Harry Kane to Man City speculation just yet.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has made it clear that he sees his future away from White Hart Lane, but he’s hamstrung because of his long contract, agreed without a release clause.

Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, has insisted throughout the summer that he has no interest in selling the player unless he receives a bid in the region of £150m, obliterating the current British transfer record of £100m that City have just paid for Jack Grealish.

MORE: Liverpool tipped for the title

Former Man City star, Nigel De Jong, and ex-Tottenham striker, Teddy Sheringham, both believe that it won’t be too long before Kane is working under Pep Guardiola.

“First of all, I think down the line Manchester City need a real no.9 when it comes down to the bigger games. Second of all, I don’t think it’s in the hands of City right now,” De Jong said to beIN Sports, cited by football.london.

“City made a bid. At the end of the day they have to put more money on top of it. Harry Kane is still under contract at Tottenham Hotspur and Daniel Levy makes the end decision about Kane’s future.

“They’re going to keep trying, keep trying and keep trying. That is the situation they are in. We only know one side, we don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes who knows maybe City have already put £150m on the line and Levy said no I want an extra £20m or £30m.

“I think he will be gone at the end of the transfer window. I think he will be at City. It is just a matter of time.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal ace given £20m asking price amid transfer interest from PL rivals and German club Rangers condemn disgusting racist abuse directed at Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi Tottenham considering £40m transfer bid for Liverpool target

“As soon as he put out his statement a couple of months ago, just before the Euros, it was happening, for me,” Sheringham had earlier said on talkSPORT, cited by football.london.

“I think he’s probably had a chat with Daniel Levy. I know there’s been even more speculation over the last couple of days, but I think he’s probably had a chat and said, ‘look, you’ve been a great servant to the club, if we get the right money for you, you can go’, I would think.

“Everyone is being very quiet on it at the moment, but for Harry to come out and say he wants to play with someone like Kevin De Bruyne and the players at Manchester City, the writing has got to be on the wall, hasn’t it?”