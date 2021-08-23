There are still one or two inconsistencies involving VAR that need to be ironed out, including with a few penalty controversies over the past weekend.

No doubt the decision in the Leeds vs Everton game was correct, but my only surprise was that Darren England and his assistants didn’t see the offence in the first instance.

Nevertheless, it was a good implementation of VAR.

I’ve also noticed an issue with VAR when it comes to some goals being disallowed and some not.

If we look at Man City vs Norwich, one goal was disallowed after a VAR recommendation, but the initial decision is subjective meaning VAR cannot and must not get involved.

Should they be re-refereeing the game? No. Was it a clear and obvious error? No.

In the Southampton vs Man Utd match, Bruno Fernandes was fouled and VAR didn’t get involved. That’s despite the fact that it was a foul. On this occasion the referee decided it wasn’t, and that’s just one example of the inconsistencies.

MORE: Liverpool tipped for the title

Newcastle weren’t happy with another penalty going against them either.

On Saturday with the handball decision, referee, David Coote, was in a good position and adjudged it not to be deliberate.

VAR got involved, but again, it’s a subjective decision so there was no need for VAR.

In the Chelsea vs Arsenal game there was the James and Saka incident. That’s subjective. It’s a coming together, a side by side.

Is it a clear and obvious error by Paul Tierney? You have to say no. Had he given the penalty, it would’ve stayed as a penalty.

Dele Alli in the Wolves vs Tottenham game – did he initiate the contact? You can argue he did but it wasn’t a clear and obvious error.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United given opportunity to clinch potential £30m transfer in next eight days Didier Drogba sends message to Chelsea star Lukaku that’s bound to upset Arsenal fans Arsenal legend hits out at the “frightening” thing he noticed against Chelsea

We don’t want VAR re-refereeing games. Full stop.

On Jurgen Klopp’s comments regarding challenges and the physicality of the Premier League, I believe that the refs have got the balance right.

I saw that the lines were being put out and used again, and that’s just going to start confusing everyone, but on the whole, the first two weekends have been positive.