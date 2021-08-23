A member of Marseille’s staff appeared to run onto the pitch to punch a Nice fan during yesterday’s mass brawl on the pitch.

This Ligue 1 clash had to be abandoned after fans stormed onto the pitch, with some Marseille players appearing to be quite badly hurt, including Dimitri Payet, who was struck on the back by a bottle.

Most bizarrely of all, it seems one member of Marseille’s coaching team ran all the way over to the other end of the pitch to lay a punch on one of the Nice supporters, as you can see in the video clip below…

??? | NEW: A member of the Marseille staff sparking a Nice fan pic.twitter.com/3lSYBvr5rd — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) August 22, 2021

Scenes like this can sometimes be pretty entertaining, but it’s fair to say it all went a bit too far last night, resulting in the game being stopped and some players being quite badly hurt.

This is not what we want to see after our long wait to get fans back in stadiums.