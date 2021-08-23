Manchester United attacker considered by Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly an option for Juventus if they find themselves in need of a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.

Ronaldo has been making the headlines in recent days, with speculation claiming that he wants out of Juventus set to dominate the tail end of the summer transfer window.

Juventus would surely be unwilling to part with such an influential member of the squad so late in the transfer window, but that’s not to rule out the possibility of it completely.

If Ronaldo does depart, Juventus will need to find a replacement, fast. According to Fichajes, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has emerged as an option.

Martial has been struggling of late at Man United, but if the Juventus interest is legitimate, it would suggest that his form has had no negative effect on his standing in the football world.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and PSG’s Mauro Icardi are also both thought to be under consideration by Juventus. Of course, though, their preference is that Ronaldo stays.

Martial could perhaps do with a change of scenery, especially considering the arrival of Jadon Sancho is likely to further limit his game time. Let’s wait and see what happens…

