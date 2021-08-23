On Sunday night against Udinese, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo was so close to being the match winner for the Bianconeri.

The most marginal of offside decisions saw the Portuguese’s towering 95th-minute header chalked off by VAR.

It was a disappointing end to a game that the visitors had led 2-0 but were pegged back to 2-2 because of two howlers from their keeper, Wojciech Szczesny.

In any event, Ronaldo wasn’t brought on until later in the game, and Sky Sports Italia, cited by the Mirror, noted his specific request not to be involved, prompting suggestions that a transfer may be on the cards.

Juve’s Vice President, Pavel Nedved, and manager, Max Allegri, offered a definitive update on Ronaldo’s situation after the game.

“We’ve decided together with Ronaldo. It’s normal. Ronaldo will 100% stay,” Nedved was reported as saying to DAZN, cited by the Mirror.

“Do not look for sensational things when there aren’t any. It was a joint decision with the coach because we’re at the start of the season and it is normal that he’s not fully fit.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo is fit, yes,” Allegri added.

“I was talking with him before the match and the decision was to start on the bench. I told Cristiano to get ready – he was good in the second half.”

With just over a week still to go before the transfer window closes, there’s still time for deals to be done.

A move for Ronaldo may be unlikely at this stage, but certainly not impossible.