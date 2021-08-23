Nuno Espirito Santo clearly hasn’t finished his transfer business in the current window, with news that Tottenham are very close to finalising a whopping six-year contract with Metz for their talented 18-year-old midfielder, Pape Sarr.

It’s still unclear whether the north Londoners will finally sanction a deal for Harry Kane to move to Manchester City.

A move would certainly allow the club to strengthen in other areas, however, and that may appeal in the short-term.

Any money made from a Kane sale could be instantly reinvested, with around £150m buying some good quality players in the post-covid marketplace.

MORE: Liverpool tipped for the title

Even if Kane ends up staying at White Hart Lane, Spurs need to ensure they’ve strength in depth for what is sure to be a demanding season.

Sarr won’t form part of the first-team squad in 2021/22 as it’s believed he’ll be loaned straight back to the French outfit for a year.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal star risks wrath of Gunners fans by liking Chelsea celebration post on Instagram West Ham’s King of porn David Sullivan brought Playboy model to watch Hammers home game Arsenal ace to make transfer decision today after club make improved offer

“We are in advanced talks with Tottenham for Sarr, yes, but it is not done yet. The final fee will be higher than €10m (£8.6m),” Metz president, Bernard Serin, said on Sunday, cited by the Daily Mail.