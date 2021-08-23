Nuno Espirito Santo clearly hasn’t finished his transfer business in the current window, with news that Tottenham are very close to finalising a whopping six-year contract with Metz for their talented 18-year-old midfielder, Pape Sarr.
It’s still unclear whether the north Londoners will finally sanction a deal for Harry Kane to move to Manchester City.
A move would certainly allow the club to strengthen in other areas, however, and that may appeal in the short-term.
Any money made from a Kane sale could be instantly reinvested, with around £150m buying some good quality players in the post-covid marketplace.
Even if Kane ends up staying at White Hart Lane, Spurs need to ensure they’ve strength in depth for what is sure to be a demanding season.
Sarr won’t form part of the first-team squad in 2021/22 as it’s believed he’ll be loaned straight back to the French outfit for a year.
“We are in advanced talks with Tottenham for Sarr, yes, but it is not done yet. The final fee will be higher than €10m (£8.6m),” Metz president, Bernard Serin, said on Sunday, cited by the Daily Mail.