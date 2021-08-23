Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

The France international has endured a mixed spell at Spurs so far, despite previously looking like a world class talent in his time at former club Lyon.

Ndombele’s future may now be in serious doubt, with the Telegraph reporting that Tottenham are looking for a buyer for the 24-year-old, with only Bayern showing any real interest so far.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck between these two clubs, but Spurs might do well to get Ndombele off their books as he just doesn’t look to have settled in England.

If Spurs wait any longer, Ndombele’s value will surely only continue to fall, leaving them likely to find it even more challenging to offload him for any kind of decent money in the future.

Many THFC supporters will no doubt be disappointed to see that Ndombele couldn’t show his best form at the club, and some may have hoped that new manager Nuno Espirito Santo could have been good for him.

MORE: Tottenham accelerating efforts to sign £40m star

However, Ndombele hasn’t been involved at all yet under the new manager, who may instead be keen to move him on and build around the other midfielders in the squad, or perhaps even sign someone else to replace him.

Interest from a big club such as Bayern, though, is perhaps a sign of what Ndombele is capable of as they may well feel it’s worth gambling and trying to get him back to his best.