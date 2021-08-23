Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs to have made contact with PSV over a potential transfer deal for Noni Madueke.

Leicester City have also registered an interest in Madueke this summer, and clubs have supposedly been told he’ll cost around £40million to bring back to England, according to the Daily Mirror.

Madueke has looked an exciting prospect in recent times, with the 19-year-old really catching the eye in the Eredivisie despite a lack of playing time in his first spell at Spurs earlier in his career.

Tottenham now face paying big money to re-sign Madueke, and it will be interesting to see if the north London giants are prepared to fork out as much as £40m for a player they previously lost for free.

On the one hand, Spurs will probably hope they can do what it takes to land Madueke ahead of Premier League rivals like Leicester, who would undoubtedly benefit from bringing this top young talent in to aid their top four push.

But on the other hand, it wouldn’t exactly look like great business by Tottenham to spend quite so much on re-signing a player they overlooked in the past.

Neutral fans will surely just hope we get to see Madueke back in the Premier League soon after his recent journey, which is similar to that of Jadon Sancho, who joined Borussia Dortmund as a teenager before returning to England with a big move to Manchester United this summer.