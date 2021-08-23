The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks is in, with Chelsea players unsurprisingly dominating the line up after the Blues’ impressive 2-0 win away at Arsenal on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku and Reece James both scored for Thomas Tuchel’s side as they took all three points at the Emirates Stadium, and both made it into Crooks’ XI, along with team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta.

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson also made it into the team after impressing for the Reds in their 2-0 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday.

See below for the team in full, with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus also among the big names selected…

MORE: Lukaku denied by incredible Leno save – video

As he often does, Crooks makes some interesting choices with the positions of his players, with James moved from right-back to left-back in this XI, while Brighton’s central midfielder Yves Bissouma pops up on the right flank.

Still, there’s no doubt it’s a strong set of players who deserve their places in this week’s XI.