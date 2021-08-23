Manchester City, Tottenham and Everton could be set to benefit as PSG list three players for sale

PSG reportedly have three players they want to shift before the end of the transfer window – and ALL could do a job for a Premier League club.

The 2021 summer transfer window has been dominated by PSG acquisitions, rather than their work when it comes to trimming their squad, but it does appear as though they’re putting more emphasis on outgoings in the latter stages of the window.

According to a report published by Fichajes, Mauricio Pochettino has identified three players that he no longer needs in his squad and are free to leave if a club comes knowing over the next week.

Rafinha

Transfermarkt value: €15M [£12.8M]

Potential buyer: Everton

The Toffees have been one of the market’s biggest penny-pinchers this summer, so if the opportunity to presents itself to sign a player of Rafinha’s calibre for as little as £12.8M, they might find it hard to say no.

Having both Alcantara brothers on opposite sides of Merseyside would also provide an interesting dynamic, while providing Everton with cover for the absent Gylfi Sigurdsson and potentially departing James Rodriguez.

Pablo Sarabia

Transfermarkt value: €25M [£21.4M]

Potential buyer: Tottenham

Pablo Sarabia is a very classy attacking player, whose only crime is not being as good as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi or Angel Di Maria. He could be a star at a club like Tottenham, were he to get the move.

Regardless of whether Tottenham sell Harry Kane in the final days of the transfer window, signing a creative force like Sarabia, with the jury still out on Dele Alli, would make perfect sense. At £21.4M, the Spaniard would be a shrewd addition.

Layvin Kurzawa

Transfermarkt value: €12M [£10.3M]

Potential buyer: Manchester City

Granted, Man City signing PSG’s sloppy seconds wouldn’t be a particularly good look, but in the preliminary stages of the 2021/22 campaign we’ve been reminded of the total incompetence of Benjamin Mendy.

Time is running out for Pep Guardiola to address his problem at left-back, and even with Oleksandr Zinchenko likely to be the starter going forward, getting Kurzawa in a cut-price deal shouldn’t be ruled out.