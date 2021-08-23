Premier League action takes a back seat this week, as the Carabao Cup is front and centre before the next round of English top-flight fixtures.

One of the cup ties sees Rafael Benitez’s Everton travel to Championship side, Huddersfield Town, and the Toffees will surely fancy their chances against a Terriers side that have won two of their four fixtures this season but are the only side in the top 10 with a negative goal difference.

The Spaniard will need to make a decision on a number of players, not least his striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who needs games under his belt, according to the Liverpool ECHO.

Though Everton will be more of a threat with Calvert-Lewin in situ, Benitez can’t really afford any injuries at this early stage of the campaign.

The striker looked good against Leeds at the weekend, capping an impressive performance with a goal, however, a rest could be of much more long-term benefit.

In Moise Kean, Benitez has the perfect replacement if he decides to rest his main striker.