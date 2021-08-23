Ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the 2021/22 season, Rangers have condemned disgusting racist abuse that has been directed towards Celtic’s summer signing, Kyogo Furuhashi.

According to Sky Sports, footage began circulating on social media at the weekend, and in an attempt to cool things down ahead of next weekend’s fixture, Rangers have come out and noted that an investigation will be taking place and no stone left unturned until the perpetrators are caught.

“Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination,” a Rangers statement read.

“Those who indulge in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin.

“We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved.”

Celtic were similarly forthright in their own statement.

Furuhashi was signed from Vissel Kobe in the summer and has already scored five times in seven games for the Hoops.

The Old Firm game will once again have a different feel about it than normal.

Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse. As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support. All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 22, 2021

Although supporters are allowed back in stadiums, only Rangers fans will be present after they withdrew their offer of tickets to away fans, per Sky Sports.

Such a partisan atmosphere will almost certainly favour the hosts on the day.