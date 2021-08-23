Real Madrid could still sign Kylian Mbappe this summer as PSG line up Richarlison to replace him

PSG are one of the only clubs in the world who don’t really need to maximise the fees they receive in the transfer market, but you have to think they would still rather sell Kylian Mbappe for a big fee rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

His status with the Parisians has possibly taken a knock after the arrival of Lionel Messi, as it’s going to be all about him and Neymar so Mbappe could be seen as the third biggest star at the club just now.

His ego and arrogance has grown in recent years to the point that he’s never going to settle for that, and a report from RMC sport has indicated that a contract extension is still some way off.

They’ve offered him a new deal that would see him earn less than Neymar and Messi so obviously that hasn’t gone down well, but his contract is up next summer so PSG don’t have a lot of wiggle room just now.

That’s led to new claims that Real Madrid could still pull off a blockbuster move this summer, and PSG have even identified Everton star Richarlison as his replacement if it happens.

Time is running out so it’s still hard to see Real managing to get the money together in time, but does look like PSG signing Messi will result in Mbappe leaving.