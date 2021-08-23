(Video) Referee visibly GUTTED after poor decision denies Danish side clear goal-scoring opportunity

A referee in the Danish first division was visibly devastated after making a clanger, denying FC Fredericia a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

When you become a referee you will know full well you’re signing up to one of the most scrutinised professions on the planet.

Before a ball is kicked in any given football match, virtually every person within the stadium AND those watching at home absolutely hate your guts.

They’re just waiting for the moment that you make a poor decision, with their anger often bubbling over, resulting in a tirade of abuse being sent your way.

During a Danish first division match between Vendsyssel FF and FC Fredericia, the man officiating the game may well be the exception to the rule.

The referee blew his whistle prematurely, denying FC Fredericia the advantage and a shot at goal, but what he did next makes it difficult to be angry with him.

He dropped to his knees, visibly GUTTED with the mistake he’s made.

We’d love to see this in the Premier League – Mike Dean, the stage is yours.

