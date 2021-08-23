Although Ronald Koeman appears to be happy to continue having Philippe Coutinho as part of his Barcelona first-team squad, it’s difficult to know where the Brazilian will fit in.

His form prior to this season certainly doesn’t qualify him as an automatic starter, however, can the Catalans really afford to bench a player consistently that cost them a record €160m?

According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by Sports Lens, Liverpool are believed to have tried to re-sign the attacking midfielder on multiple occasions.

However, the Liverpool ECHO believe that no such more for a player that left in rather acrimonious circumstances is on the cards.

With only a week left of the summer transfer window, clearly any deal, if it is to be done, needs to be arranged sooner rather than later.

Getting Coutinho’s salary off of their wage bill will be manna from heaven for Barca.

However, if Liverpool don’t come through, then it seems they’ll be lumbered for at least another half season.