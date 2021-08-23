Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has insisted he would “never” join Arsenal after only recently completing a transfer back to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international joined the Blues from Inter Milan this summer in a big-money move, and scored on his debut against Arsenal over the weekend.

Lukaku was supposedly asked by some fans in the home crowd about joining Arsenal, prompting beIN Sport to ask him about it in his post-match interview.

However, Lukaku’s answer was blunt: “Never. No chance,” he said.

The 28-year-old looks like he’s going to be a superb signing for Chelsea, though he’ll probably also come up against tougher opponents than this hapless Arsenal side.

Arsenal could do with a new striker, though, with fresh doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the moment.

The Gabon international has suffered a major loss of form and it seems Arsenal are now ready to listen to offers for their captain.