Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna absolutely ripped into his old club after their 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea that saw their awful start to the season continue.

The Gunners have now suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats in the Premier League at the start of the new campaign, with Mikel Arteta surely likely to face huge pressure now.

Sagna certainly isn’t impressed with what he’s seeing at his old club, as he feels the DNA of Arsenal is gone compared to the great figures they had at the club in the past.

Watch below as Sagna joins another ex-Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit on RMC Sport to discuss the situation at the Emirates Stadium…

Sagna says he feels it’s often inevitable that Arsenal will always concede a “stupid” goal these days, and their defending was certainly not up to scratch as Thomas Tuchel’s side scored two early goals in yesterday’s big game in north London.

