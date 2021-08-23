Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly edging closer to completing a transfer to Lyon.

The Switzerland international has had moments of real quality in his time in the Premier League, having shone at Stoke City before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

However, Shaqiri has never really been more than a squad player at Anfield, despite playing his part in the Reds’ success in winning the Premier League and Champions League titles.

It’s not too surprising that Shaqiri is now ready to move on and play more regularly, and that Liverpool don’t seem to be standing in his way either as a departure edges closer, with the player pictured arriving in the French city ahead of finalising the move…

MORE: Coutinho back to Liverpool?

Shaqiri should still have plenty to offer a team like Lyon, and could benefit from playing in a slightly slower-paced and less competitive league.

Liverpool fans may well be concerned, however, about losing an experienced squad player who has been a useful backup option for the last few years, as it’s hard to find too many players of that kind of pedigree who are happy to spend that much time on the bench.