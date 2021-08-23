Tottenham are reportedly expected to accelerate efforts to seal the signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore on an initial loan deal.

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo could do well to raid his former club after making the move to north London this summer, with Traore previously one of his top performers when he was in charge at Molineux.

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham now look set to step up their bid for Traore, who could join on loan with a view to a permanent £40million transfer next year.

The Spain international seems like the kind of player who needs to take the next step in his career, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a big six club.

Tottenham fans will want more fresh faces this summer, with Nuno surely in need of backing if he is to make the desired impact in his new job.

So far, it’s been a pretty quiet summer for Spurs, so fans would surely welcome the arrival of a big name like Traore.

His pace and physical presence in attack could do wonders to help Tottenham replace Gareth Bale after his loan spell at the club came to an end.