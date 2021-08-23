Tiemoue Bakayoko finally set to depart Chelsea again as new agreement reached with AC Milan

Chelsea have a continual problem where they pay big wages that most teams can’t afford, so if a big signing doesn’t work out then it can be tough to offload them on a permanent basis.

They’ve found that situation with Tiemoue Bakayoko after his transfer from Monaco didn’t work out, while he’s been out on loan three times since then too.

He turned 27 last week so he’s now a player in his prime rather than a prospect who might improve or find his way back into the team at Stamford Bridge, but it still looks like a permanent move won’t happen now and he’s going to head back on loan to Milan instead:

The report claims that an agreement has been reached on a new loan and it’s now a case of counting down to the announcement, so it sounds like this will be done unless there are any final issues that crop up.

It’s likely that this will feature an option to buy in there and he’ll get a chance to prove himself again at a club he knows well, so hopefully he can do enough to earn a permanent stay where he can establish himself as a starter and settle down again.